Tony Khan Comments On Bryan Danielson Potentially Working NJPW G1 Climax Tournament

Could “The American Dragon” turn up in the NJPW G1 Climax Tournament?

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently spoke about Bryan Danielson possibly working the annual New Japan Pro Wrestling tournament during a recent appearance on the “In The Kliq” podcast.

“To be honest,” he began, “I think it would be great in many ways, but Bryan Danielson, it’s quite possible, could be AEW World Champion.”

Khan continued, “Either way, I mean, I think it’d be hard for him to disappear from the show, especially as the AEW World Champion. I’m not sure he’ll be able to get away from the show that much. We’ll have to see what happens here coming out of Revolution with MJF vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship in the 60-Minute Iron Man Match in San Francisco on March 5.”

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.