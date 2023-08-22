Tony Khan Comments On Cash Wheeler’s Arrest, CM Punk, Sting’s Retirement, All In, And More

During today’s AEW ALL IN media call, Tony Khan took questions from the media.

Khan was asked when he first learned of Cash Wheeler’s arrest. He stated that he had not been aware of it for a long time, but he is keeping an eye on this “inconclusive situation.” FTR vs. Young Bucks is still scheduled for a London pay-per-view.

When asked if AEW would commit to a post-show ticket audit, he asked what WWE would do in that situation and stated that he looks forward to announcing an “accurate number.”

When asked why The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have EVP titles while Chris Jericho and CM Punk have influence backstage but no titles, Khan explained that the EVPs have a variety of responsibilities. He didn’t explain how the EVPs differ from Punk/Jericho.

Khan stated that the EVP contracts expire on different dates due to injury time.

Khan stated that the gate is worth $10 million, with approximately 80,000 tickets sold. He also hinted at a larger presence in the UK, but no announcements have been made as of yet.

Regarding Sting, Khan said Sting stated that he does not want it to end and does not want to be the one to end his career.

David Zaslav is a fan of AEW and recently told Shad Khan, “Your son is f’n killing it.”

You can check out the complete media call below: