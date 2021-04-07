Tony Khan Comments On Chris Jericho Making Broken Skull Sessions Appearance

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed Chris Jericho making an appearance on the next edition of Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network:

“Basically, what happened was I had never even considered this was going to be a possibility. When I had heard from Chris [Jericho] that this was something they wanted to do. I had to think about it for a minute. He and Steve had apparently talked, and Steve [Austin] asked Chris if he had interest in this program, or I guess they had a conversation, and it came up. But when Chris brought it up to me, at first, I was taken aback because the idea of Chris doing something on Peacock on, WWE’s channel, is obviously going to give me pause. But when he said it was Steve hosting the show, I didn’t have to think very hard about it. You know, Busted Open is an independent show, but I really like being on with you guys. I really trust you and enjoy these times we have together, and I really feel that way about Steve, even though Steve works for WWE and even though that’s another wrestling company that we compete with, I trust Steve immensely, and obviously, I trust Chris. And just like I would trust Chris to do a great job on Busted Open, I trust him to a great job with Steve, and I trust Steve to be a great interviewer.

They’re both friends of mine, and I feel like it’s probably going to be a very good show. I haven’t watched it yet, but Chris told me I’m really going to like it, and it’s a great chance for us to go out and promote AEW to a different set of fans. So, I was all for it, and definitely Steve being the host had a lot to do with that.”

