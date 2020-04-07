Tony Khan Comments On Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone Doing Commentary

As noted, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone will be doing commentary for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter and praised the two for their work together.

“Chris Jericho @IAmJericho & @tonyschiavone24 have amazing charisma; I think they have the makings of one of the best commentary teams I’ve ever heard in 30 years as an obsessed wrestling fan. Jericho & Tony debut as a duo this Wednesday on an all-new #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET on TNT,” Khan wrote.

As noted earlier this week, via PWInsider, that Jericho put in a “super human” effort at the announce table, working commentary for 7-8 hours of live footage on set at the recent AEW TV tapings in Georgia.

Below is the current Dynamite line-up for Wednesday, with Khan’s full tweet:

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears in a first-round TNT Title Tournament match

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Best Friends

* Lance Archer will be in action