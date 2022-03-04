Tony Khan Comments On Chris Jericho’s Physical Transformation

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan talked about the upcoming Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston match at AEW Revolution:

“Jericho looks better than he ever has in AEW. Better than he did when we started. Better than he did when he was a world champion.”

“He had a little health scare and came back and he came back looking better than ever. I think he was out for a little bit, getting healthy and I think for Chris, like this is not only the best he’s ever looked but when we’ve seen him in the ring, he looked very sharp. I think it took him a few minutes to get his footing back against Santana and Ortiz, but you could see this is to me physically, probably the best Chris has looked. And now that he’s gotten his bearings back in the ring, I just think with Jericho looking like he does and you know, talking the way he’s been talking, this is a really interesting match.”

Jericho had been hospitalized for a non-Covid medical issue in late 2021.