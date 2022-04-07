Tony Khan Comments On Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure

AEW President Tony Khan chose to focus on the future of AEW when asked about Cody Rhodes this week.

Khan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote last night’s AEW Dynamite, and was asked about Rhodes returning to WWE this past weekend at WrestleMania 38. He admitted he lost a top talent, but pointed to how Samoa Joe was debuting against Max Caster in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Khan also noted how AEW has recently signed Toni Storm and Jeff Hardy.

“I did lose a very prominent free agent,” Khan responded. “But we’re debuting one tonight in Samoa Joe. In the past 30 days, we’ve also debuted Toni Storm, who was incredible last week in her win against The Bunny, and Jeff Hardy, one of the biggest stars in wrestling. We have a lot of excitement happening here, and that’s our focus.”