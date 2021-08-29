Tony Khan Comments On Daniel Bryan and AEW Signing New Talent

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the Daniel Bryan to AEW reports in recent weeks:

“I can’t answer that question. It’s fair for you to ask that question but it’s not anything I could address on the Observer today but it’s fair enough for you to ask it. He’s one of the all-time greats.”

Khan also commented on AEW signing new talent:

“I’m definitely gonna make multiple additions over the next 4 to 6 months and I think there will be some activity in the near future. I can’t specify exactly what it is and I don’t think anybody would really want me to just like nobody would have wanted any confirmation of anything going into The First Dance of what it was or how it was gonna come off. I definitely will be active and have been active signing people from day 1 in this company. Recruiting talent is key to any wrestling company, it’s key to any sports business…”