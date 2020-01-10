Tony Khan Comments On Fan Feedback, Low Attendance For AEW Dynamite

– AEW President Tony Khan noted the following about this week’s viewership for AEW Dynamite and fan feedback:

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, this week’s AEW Dynamite in Southhaven, MS drew just 3,100 fans. It was the lowest attendance for an episode of Dynamite to date. Meltzer added that the local promotion of Memphis stars helped with last-minute ticket sales.

It’s believed that ticket sales were affected because WWE Smackdown was in Memphis last Friday and the Smackdown tickets had gone on sale first.

