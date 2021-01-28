Tony Khan Comments On Feed Outage During AEW Dynamite

During the first ten minutes of this week’s AEW Dynamite, there was a feed outage for viewers on various apps including YouTube TV. AEW President Tony Khan commented on the situation:
I’m so sorry that fans streaming #AEWDynamite were unable to see the opening of tonight’s show in their apps. TNT fixed the issue & got it working again. Archer vs. Kingston was a tremendous match. After this show we’ll put it on YouTube, please enjoy the rest of this great show! https://t.co/9R3KZESqDV
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 28, 2021
Here is a clip from the match:
The Butcher & The Blade with the distraction on the outside! Can #LanceArcher maintain his composure?
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama@MadKing1981 @LanceHoyt pic.twitter.com/eDAmnzCBDS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021