Tony Khan Comments On Feed Outage During AEW Dynamite

During the first ten minutes of this week’s AEW Dynamite, there was a feed outage for viewers on various apps including YouTube TV. AEW President Tony Khan commented on the situation:

I’m so sorry that fans streaming #AEWDynamite were unable to see the opening of tonight’s show in their apps. TNT fixed the issue & got it working again. Archer vs. Kingston was a tremendous match. After this show we’ll put it on YouTube, please enjoy the rest of this great show! https://t.co/9R3KZESqDV — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 28, 2021

Here is a clip from the match: