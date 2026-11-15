Tony Khan Comments On Former WWE Creed Brothers Signing With AEW

The former WWE Creed Brothers have officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling, making a surprise debut at AEW Full Gear 2026 before being confirmed as the company’s newest signings.

Jacob and Drew Kasper, previously known to WWE fans as Julius and Brutus Creed, made an immediate impact during Saturday’s pay-per-view in Phoenix, Arizona, attacking AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson.

The brothers also targeted the number one contenders for the championships, The Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, immediately inserting themselves into the AEW tag team championship picture.

Their arrival led to another confrontation involving FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. However, tensions were eventually calmed by Stokely Hathaway, who stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Hathaway’s involvement was particularly noteworthy given his history with the brothers during their time in WWE NXT, where they were associated with the Diamond Mine faction.

Following the surprise appearance, AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to officially announce that both wrestlers had signed with the promotion.

“They have arrived at AEW Full Gear and attacked the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks [and] No. 1 contenders Motor City Machine Guns tonight,” Khan wrote. “Now, it’s official: Jacob Kasper and Drew Kasper, the Kasper Brothers are ALL ELITE!”

The announcement confirms that the brothers will compete under their real names rather than the Creed Brothers identity they used during their WWE careers.

Their AEW debut comes just over a week after reports emerged on November 6 that the former NXT Tag Team Champions had parted ways with WWE.

During their time with WWE, the brothers established themselves as an accomplished tag team, combining their amateur wrestling backgrounds with a powerful, athletic in-ring style. They initially gained prominence in NXT before moving to the main roster.

Their arrival adds another established team to AEW’s tag team division, which already features The Young Bucks, FTR, and The Motor City Machine Guns.

By attacking both the reigning champions and their leading challengers, the Kasper Brothers have immediately positioned themselves as potential contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

It remains to be seen whether their confrontation with FTR and Hathaway will develop into a larger storyline, particularly given the existing history between the parties.

For now, Jacob and Drew Kasper are officially All Elite, and their debut has already shaken up AEW’s tag team division.

They have arrived at #AEWFullGear and attacked the AEW World Tag Team Champions @youngbucks & #1 contenders Motor City Machine Guns tonight! Now, it’s official: @JacobAKasper & Drew Kasper, the Kasper Brothers are ALL ELITE! https://t.co/IGFtUx3dtE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 15, 2026