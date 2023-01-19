Tony Khan Comments on FTR’s Hiatus From AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April 2023. AEW President Tony Khan addressed FTR’s absence from AEW during an appearance on the In the Kliq podcast.

“I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what was one of the most intense years of wrestling any team’s ever done — the schedule they went through, all the different places they worked.”

“So I think, for those guys, we wanna see them back in AEW and wanna see them heal up and come back at 100 percent. We’re really looking forward to that, hopefully. I think they’re a great team and would love to have them back.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: