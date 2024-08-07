Tony Khan Comments On His Meeting With WBD Executives, Says AEW’s Future Is Bright

During the Olympics, AEW President Tony Khan met with Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav and others in Paris. Khan commented on the meeting on his official Twitter (X) account and said the company’s future is bright.

Khan wrote, “Thank you Mr. David Zaslav + @WBD for having me in Paris for the trip of a lifetime! It’s an exciting time, the future’s very bright for @AEW! TOMORROW on TBS Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, we had an epic run of Wednesdays in July, and we’ll start August hot TOMORROW!”

