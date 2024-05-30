Tony Khan Comments On If He’s Interested In Signing Becky Lynch

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on an episode of the Rich Eisen Show, where he talked about a number of topics including if he would be interested in signing the multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Khan said, “Absolutely. Great star.”

On how he doesn’t want to get into contract tampering:

“I don’t want to try to tamper and do those things. I try to keep it classy and I really have a reputation for honesty and I really want to be a fair businessman. The wrestling business is a really cutthroat business.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)