Tony Khan Comments On If He’s Talked To Bray Wyatt

AEW CEO Tony Khan is currently appearing on WFAN’s Moose & Maggie show, where he was asked about Bray Wyatt possibly signing with AEW. Khan responded-

“He’s a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all. I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know.”

Wyatt has been rumored to be in talks with AEW and Impact but there’s no word on his future plans. His WWE 90 day non-compete clause would expire on Friday 10/29.

