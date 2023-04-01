Tony Khan Comments On If We’ll Ever See Bill Goldberg In ROH

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan was keeping an eye on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg’s free agency.

In an update, at Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum, Khan was asked if we will ever see Goldberg in ROH.

“Goldberg in Ring of Honor is never going to happen,” Khan said. “However, I do think that would be interesting for AEW. That is another great example of the differences between AEW and Ring of Honor. AEW has a bigger budget, but I try to take the production values of AEW and use some of the synergies so ROH can leverage AEW’s great production team and assets. But, at the same time, it’s also great for AEW to develop young wrestlers, to have some of the top stars come here and represent that company. At the same time, there are things I would do in AEW that are more expensive. There are things in ROH that are more catered to a hardcore fanbase. I know we can bring in wrestlers that people will be excited to see, but that might not necessarily translate to a huge Nielsen rating. Although ROH has done record live gates and revenue over the past year or so, I don’t want to do something out of character.”

Khan then admitted that signing Goldberg for AEW would be “out of character,” but that AEW would be able to entertain the idea due to its significantly larger budget.

Khan’s initial comments last month came after it was confirmed that Goldberg is once again a free agent, as his WWE contract expired at the end of 2022 with no agreement to renew or extend it. Furthermore, Goldberg recently stated that WWE owes him a retirement match, and revealed potential plans to retire in Israel.

There has been no word on what the 56-year-old Goldberg has planned for his future or whether WWE is willing to use him again. He wrestled only once in 2022, losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February of that year.