Tony Khan Comments On Jacksonville Jaguars Advancing In NFL Playoffs After Huge Comeback Win

Tony Khan is doing good these days.

Between his AEW and ROH programming, his Fulham FC team duties and his Jacksonville Jaguars, he is a busy man.

On Saturday night, Khan’s focus was on the Jaguars NFL playoff game, which the team would go on to win with a final score of 31-30, capping off an amazing comeback that saw them overcome a 0-27 score earlier in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After the game, the AEW and ROH boss-man took to social media to react.

“Thank you to every single Jaguars fan, and a huge thank you to the fans at TIAA Bank Field tonight, and huge thanks to Doug Pederson and every Jaguars player and the whole team staff, and congratulations all of you for tonight’s home playoff win! What a great team win!”

Khan concluded with the popular sound drop heard on every radio station in Jacksonville.

“GO JAGUARS!”