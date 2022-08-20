Tony Khan Comments On Orange Cassidy Fan, Standby Match From This Week’s Rampage

Tony Khan chimed in on social media a couple of times to comment on the action taking place during AEW Rampage on Friday night.

In one tweet, the AEW and ROH boss-man spoke about a “Standby match” being added to the mix as a result of the fast finish in the Hook vs. Zack Clayton match for the FTW title.

The standby bout saw Buddy Matthews defeat Serpentico in one-on-one action.

“Because Hook won his FTW Title defense tonight on Friday Night AEW Rampage in mere seconds,” Khan began. “We have a standby match on tap: Buddy Matthews vs. Serpentico NOW on TNT!”

Additionally, Khan chimed in to comment about the fan dressed up like Orange Cassidy in the crowd, which was mentioned on commentary during the broadcast on TNT on Friday night.

Khan wrote, “Great to see the kids here in the arena dressed up as Orange Cassidy tonight on Friday Night AEW Rampage for our main event tonight on TNT!”

