Tony Khan Comments On Possibly Splitting The AEW Roster Between Shows

AEW President Tony Khan took part in a WrestleDream media conference call to talk about a number of topics, including possibly splitting the AEW roster between shows.

Khan said, “It’s not a bad thought. It’s an interesting thought. I have definitely considered many iterations of roster management and am still working on really interesting things in terms of the future of AEW media and the AEW roster. It’s early to speculate on that going into the new deal and what’s to come, but it’s an interesting thought. I have reflected on it and thought of. It’s a good thought. One way or the other, I have considered it. It’s an interesting idea, but right now, we definitely have some very interesting things happening across the shows. It is an interesting thought and in the future something I would and could consider.“

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.