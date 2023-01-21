Tony Khan Comments On Recent AEW Dynamite Ratings Success, Tonight’s AEW Rampage

Tony Khan is happy with the television ratings All Elite Wrestling have been pulling as of late.

Heading into tonight’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to tout the recent TV ratings success of the sister-show, AEW Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday night on TBS.

“We’re back on TNT for Friday Night AEW Rampage 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT,” wrote Khan. “The past 2 Wednesdays the audience for AEW Dynamite has grown, with the biggest viewership for AEW on TV since October, 2 weeks in a row!”

Khan continued, “We’re going to follow up a great Friday Night AEW Rampage TONIGHT on TNT.”

