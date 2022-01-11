Tony Khan Comments On Recent AEW Ratings

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Monday to tout last week’s ratings.

Khan thanked fans for supporting the company, noting how the company delivered a great rating for the Dynamite on TBS premiere. He also touted the viewership for Friday’s Rampage on TNT, and referenced WWE leaking Friday night’s Fast National ratings on the weekends.

He wrote- “Thank you fans who support @AEW! Last week in such a big spot, everyone stepped up & we delivered a great rating for the debut of #AEWDynamite on TBS! Also just learned last week #AEWRampage on TNT did our biggest Friday audience since October! No wonder no weekend fast nationals”

As noted, last week’s Dynamite TBS premiere drew 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Friday’s first Rampage of 2022 drew 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic.