Tony Khan Comments On Rumors Of AEW Roster Split With Collision Premiere Approaching

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about rumors of an AEW roster split during a press conference to promote the 2023 AEW Double or Nothing PPV.

Khan stated the following:

“I haven’t given a lengthy explanation yet for what I’m planning regarding the future of the roster and how people will be allocated across Dynamite and Collision and our other shows. It’s a great question, certainly. I can see why wrestling fans all over the world would be interested and curious about that. That’s frankly by design that we want to build that curiosity in and get people wondering exactly what you’re asking, ‘what’s the future of the AEW roster, and what does this all mean going forward after Double or Nothing?’ It’s a really good question and something we’ll be excited to follow up on.”

You can check out the complete press conference below:



