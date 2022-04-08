Tony Khan Comments On Signing Toni Storm, Calls Jade Cargill “A Star”

Tony Khan made an appearance on Barstool Rasslin’ to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Jade Cargill:

“Jade is a star. I absolutely think she’s far ahead of where anybody expected. I think it’s all down to her. You know, we’ve tried to put good support and coaching around her and a lot of great people work with her on a regular basis. We have great coaching here. You know, when you have people on the full time staff, you know, Sonjay, Serena, QT, Dustin Rhodes, a lot of really good coaching, but also, Bryan Danielson has put in a lot of time coaching as well. He’s one of the best minds in professional wrestling and he sees the potential in Jade too. I asked him to work with her, and he was eager and excited to do it. So I think the sky’s the limit for Jade. Her presentation is tremendous. Her instincts are awesome. She’s got all the physical tools and Jade doesn’t just pop a hardcore wrestling fan. Jade pops a casual audience.”

Signing Toni Storm:

“She said this has brought back her love of wrestling already. The way she reacted when she came through the curtain after the match, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen somebody more relieved to have wrestled a match than Toni Storm. After taking the 90 days off, she came back in great shape. She looks great. She’s a great person. I love having her in AEW.”