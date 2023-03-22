Tony Khan Comments On Sports Betting In Wrestling, AEW’s Upcoming Double Or Nothing PPV, More

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Audacy’s The Bet 98.5 (Las Vegas) for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and more. Here are the highlights:

The upcoming ‘Double or Nothing’ Pay-Per-View:

“For all of you there in the area, it’s something we brought into Vegas every year since we started. We had a brief period during the lockdown where we weren’t able to travel out to Vegas, but we’ve had great experiences bringing AEW there, and I can’t wait to come back in May.” [4:20]

Sports betting in wrestling:

“We’re already doing it. It’s a little interesting to see that all these states are talking about it because, frankly, DraftKings has a great partnership with AEW, and they’re offering propositions on all the events. It’s a huge sponsorship for us with DraftKings, and it’s been happening, so if people would like to get action on the events, specifically ‘Double or Nothing,’ which is coming up there in Las Vegas in May. The tickets are on sale. There are frequently great props and mass betting on the ‘Double or Nothing’ main event and some of the details around the show. Every big Pay-Per-View that we do.” [7:45]

The Jaguars’ comeback against the Chargers:

“It was an incredible night. We were already riding such an emotional high coming off of winning the division and a huge comeback at home against the Tennessee Titans. To follow it up in a big playoff game, a huge dual, two of the top young quarterbacks in football, and it was such an exciting home environment to have a home playoff game back in Jacksonville…The way [Doug Pederson and all the Jaguars players] rallied was so great…Everybody really turned it around. It was one of those incredible, unforgettable nights for all the Jaguars fans, and football fans from all over the world saw that great comeback, and I think it reflected very positively on what an amazing job Doug Pederson has done as head coach.” [:45]

