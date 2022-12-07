Tony Khan Comments On The Acclaimed Working Their Way To The Top Of AEW

Tony Khan is proud of the success The Acclaimed has enjoyed in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast, the AEW and ROH President spoke about Max Caster and Anthony Bowens deserving praise for working their way from the bottom of AEW all the way to the very top as the current AEW World Tag-Team Champions and one of the hottest acts in the company.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how The Acclaimed worked themselves up from the bottom to becoming one of the best teams in AEW: “Well, Acclaimed have only been a tag team for a couple of years. They’ve only been a team for a few years now. So, with a few years under their belt, I think they’ve done an incredible job because just under two years ago in Jacksonville, Acclaimed teamed up for the first time ever on AEW Dark and they worked their way up from Dark onto wrestling matches on TV pretty regularly and they didn’t win every single match but they made a big impression and I think they have quickly earned a place at the top of tag team wrestling.”

On how hard Max Caster and Anthony Bowens work: “I completely agree with what you said [podcast co-host]. I might not have put them at the top of the wrestling at the very beginning but I do think really, very quickly, with the guidance of Billy Gunn, he has helped guide them to the top of the sport. Billy’s a great mentor for them, he’s also very popular. I think their popularity was skyrocketing pretty quickly and Billy Gunn was clearly the right person at the right time for The Acclaimed and it’s all just come together quickly. It was the perfect combination of things and most of all, it was the hard work of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to become the AEW World Tag Team Champions.”

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview by visiting Apple.com. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.