Tony Khan Comments On The Possibility of Shane McMahon Working With AEW

In an interview with SI.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on if he would be interested in working with Shane McMahon:

“I’d certainly take the call. I’m sure he’d be an interesting person to talk to about wrestling. I’m not sure exactly if he would be a fit. I have not heard from him, and I don’t expect to hear from him, but in this business, you never know.”

Khan said the following about Jay White’s debut:

“Expect to see more Jay White in AEW. He came through the ‘Forbidden Door’, and there were many reasons his arrival transpired the way it did on Dynamite. That wasn’t finalized until Sunday, and I’m so happy that we could bring that excitement to the fans.”

Khan also talked about Keith Lee’s debut:

“Keith’s debut was incredible,” Khan says. “Much to my amazement, Keith got released. As soon as I saw that he was released, this was the moment I dreamed about. It was crazy timing. I’m so happy with how the debut has been received. It’s very well deserved, and I am very excited to have Keith in AEW.”