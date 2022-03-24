Tony Khan Comments On The Success of AEW’s Recent PPV Events

It was estimated by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com that the 2022 AEW Revolution drew around 165,000 to 170,000 PPV buys which would make it the second most-purchased AEW event after All Out 2021. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan commented on recent PPV numbers and how they compared to WWE PPV buys prior to the launch of the WWE Network:

“I don’t know if people know how significant the buys we’ve done for these shows are. But you look back for example at the competition, and before they stopped doing pay-per-views in 2013, at a time when it was arguably easier to get people to order a pay-per-view, or sit down and devote that time. But if it is an apples-apples comparison, nine years ago, at similar price points, we’re doing very similar sales.

For example, just looking at before the [WWE] Network came in, and of competition doing pay-per-view, you know, just look back at the pay-per-view numbers in 2013, they are very similar to the numbers we’ve done for our last few pay-per-views. And before that, really, outside of WWE, nobody has done the pay-per-view numbers that we’re doing since the 90s. It’s a pretty great time for pro wrestling.”