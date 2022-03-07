Tony Khan Comments On William Regal Signing With AEW

While speaking to media after the 2022 AEW Revolution PPV, President Tony Khan talked about William Regal’s debut with the company:

“It was very surprising to see he had been released and would be available,” Tony explained. “I have tons of respect for his mind and I think he’s going to be a very valuable person in AEW. Obviously, people who follow his career closely know that he has a very long-established connection with Bryan Danielson and was instrumental in shaping the pro wrestler that Danielson has become and he is one of the greatest pro wrestlers today and all time. Regal had a big contribution to that. When he was released, I was very surprised, but also eager to bring him here.”

“I think he can contribute on-screen in a major way to Danielson and he has a history with Jon Moxley. Some of the last matches we saw Regal wrestle were against Moxley and they had a great rivalry. He’s very familiar with both men and they have a lot of respect for him. We say that after the violence and the way they bled together. They built a lot of mutual respect with each other and that’s very exciting. Also, behind the scenes, I think Regal can teach all of us a lot and it’s great to have him here, on-screen and off-screen. It came together very recently and he fits very well with what we’re doing.”