Tony Khan Comments On WWE’s Rain Problem At WrestleMania 37

As previously noted, WWE Wrestlemania 37 was delayed almost 40 minutes due to “severe weather” including heavy rain and wind.
AEW President Tony Khan commented on the situation and how AEW also had a problem with rain during an episode of Dynamite:
On Wednesday Nov. 11, sideways rain was blowing in, our elevated ring wasn’t affected but I felt the ringside mats were slippery & unsafe. 10 minutes to showtime I had a lightbulb idea to lay down carpet at ringside & remembered we had a Red Carpet. It totally solved the problem.
Also I’m not trolling anyone, I just think it’s a safe approach that I thought would be worth mentioning. It occurred to me last minute too, and it would’ve tremendously affected the matches that night if I hadn’t done it, + it potentially prevented some injuries from occurring.
