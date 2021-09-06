Tony Khan Confirms AEW All Out Was Their Most Watched PPV Ever

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today and announced All Out as the most-watched AEW PPV ever. He thanked everyone and said All Out has ignited the passion of wrestling fans around the world. He tweeted-

“Thank you to everyone who’s ordered #AEWAllOut & made it the most watched @AEW PPV ever! Thank you everyone who attended the show! If you haven’t seen it, please consider ordering the ppv; it’s ignited the passion of wrestling fans worldwide! Thank you all for making it possible!”

Here is Khan’s full tweet-