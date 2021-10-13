Tony Khan Confirms AEW Full Gear Main Event

The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is set to be headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan just appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast with Robbie Fox and confirmed the match that has been anticipated for some time now.

Khan noted that Page vs. Omega at Full Gear is fitting because last year the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament culminated with those two. The 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view saw Omega defeat Page in the finals of the Eliminator Tournament. Omega would then capture the World Title from Jon Moxley on the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on December 2.

Hangman recently won the Casino Ladder Match to earn a future AEW World Title shot of his choosing.

Bryan Danielson vs. Omega had been rumored for Full Gear, but now Khan has stated that Page vs. Omega will be happening at the pay-per-view.

Full Gear will take place on Saturday, November 13 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.