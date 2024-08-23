Tony Khan Confirms AEW Is Hoping To Run An Event In Australia In 2025

A report released earlier this month stated that AEW was looking to run an event in Australia in 2025. This would mark the promotion’s first-ever appearance in the Down-Under in the company’s short history.

AEW President Tony Khan participated in the company’s All In media call, during which he discussed a number of topics, including the company’s hopes to run an event in Australia in 2025.

Khan said, “I just wanted to address some reports regarding AEW potentially running an event in Australia. We can confirm that we’re currently looking at various locations in Australia to potentially run an event sometime next year in 2025. We’ll have more information about this in the near future. 2025 is going to be a milestone year. Just as this is a milestone year, I think 2025 [there will be] even more great milestones to come.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)