Tony Khan Confirms Big AEW Careers vs. Titles Match With FTR And The Gunns

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a big Careers vs. Titles match for the April 5 Dynamite from Long Island, New York.

Khan has just announced that the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns will face FTR in Long Island on April 5. If FTR cannot win the titles, they must leave AEW.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler issued the challenge on the March 23 Dynamite, threatening to leave AEW if they couldn’t defeat The Gunns for the straps. Austin and Colten Gunn accepted the challenge at the time, and Khan has now confirmed the match. FTR’s future has been the subject of much speculation, as their AEW contracts were set to expire in April. Harwood recently stated that he and Wheeler had reached a decision and that an announcement would be made soon.

The following is the updated card for the AEW Dynamite on April 5 from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, as well as Khan’s full tweet:

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Riho

* Careers vs. Titles: AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns defend against FTR, who must leave AEW if they fail to win the titles