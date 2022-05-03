Tony Khan Confirms “Dream Match” For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has officially announced a “dream match” for Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS.

Khan took to Twitter today and confirmed Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

“Tomorrow night on @TBSNetwork, we have a dream match with a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Cup Tournament on the line as @lucha_angel1 will battle @ReyFenixMx! Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix Tomorrow night on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!,” Khan wrote.

The winner of Fenix vs. Martin and Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish at Wednesday’s Dynamite will join these 5 confirmed entrants for the men’s tournament – Darby Allin, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and ROH World Tag Team & AAA Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood.

The six confirmed entrants for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament as of this writing are Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker.

The 8-man and 8-woman tournaments are scheduled to kick off on May 11 at the AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The finals will then be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Below is the updated line-up, along with Khan’s full tweets:

* Wardlow vs. a mystery opponent brought by MJF

* Chris Jericho vs. Santana

* ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. ROH Interim Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez to determine the undisputed champion

* Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in a qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin in a qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament