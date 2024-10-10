Tony Khan Confirms He Holds “100% Of The Voting Stock” In AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW has officially confirmed a new media rights agreement with Warner Brothers Discovery.

During a media call to promote the 2024 AEW WrestleDream PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about a Sports Business Journal article that claimed WBD owns a stake in AEW.

Khan said, “It’s a fair question. I will not get into our ownership structure beyond saying I have 100% of the voting stock in this company and have since the beginning and hold the vast majority of shares. I think that’s fair to say. As the sole voting owner and the vast majority shareholder of the company, I think that speaks volumes and I’m the controlling owner with 100% voting control of the business.”



(quote courtesy of Skylar Russell)