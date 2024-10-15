Tony Khan Confirms Jay White vs. Christian Cage For AEW Dynamite On 10/16

Tony Khan has announced a new match for this week’s AEW Dynamite.
The AEW President took to X on Monday evening to confirm the addition of a new singles bout for the post-WrestleDream 2024 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS program.
Now scheduled for the Wednesday night program is Jay White vs. Christian Cage.
#AEWDynamite
THIS WEDNESDAY, 10/16
San Jose, CA
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS@JayWhiteNZ vs @Christian4Peeps
After a monumental win vs Hangman at WrestleDream,
Jay White aims for revenge on the 2nd man who cost him the #OwenHartTournament, Christian Cage, on TBS this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/POw9PoWwhN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 15, 2024