Tony Khan Confirms Jay White vs. Christian Cage For AEW Dynamite On 10/16

By
Matt Boone
-

Tony Khan has announced a new match for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The AEW President took to X on Monday evening to confirm the addition of a new singles bout for the post-WrestleDream 2024 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS program.

Now scheduled for the Wednesday night program is Jay White vs. Christian Cage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR