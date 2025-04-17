Tony Khan Confirms Josh Alexander Is All Elite

Former TNA World Champion “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander made his debut with AEW during this week’s Spring BreakThru special episode of Dynamite. He appeared as the surprise Wild Card opponent for “Hangman” Adam Page in a quarterfinal match of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to his Twitter (X) account to confirm Alexander’s signing with AEW, stating that The Walking Weapon is now All Elite.

Khan wrote, “It’s official: Josh Alexander is ALL ELITE. Don’t miss Josh Alexander’s AEW debut vs Hangman Page tonight in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal, live on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru!”