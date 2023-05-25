Tony Khan Confirms Location For Debut Episode Of AEW Collision (Video)

The location is set for the inaugural edition of AEW’s new weekly Saturday night television program.

During the AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night, Tony Khan made an appearance as advertised to reveal the location of the first AEW Collision show.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 8/7c on TNT, the debut episode of AEW Collision will take place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

