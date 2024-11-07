Tony Khan Confirms Mone-Statlander Title Tilt For AEW Full Gear 2024

Tony Khan has announced a new championship contest for AEW Full Gear 2024.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Manchester, N.H., the All Elite Wrestling president has announced Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship for the upcoming pay-per-view on November 23.

Additionally, the AEW boss-man noted that Mone and Statlander are both in the house for tonight’s AEW on TBS program.

Make sure to join us here on 11/23 for live AEW Full Gear 2024 results.