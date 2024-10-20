Tony Khan Confirms New Match For 10/23 AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has confirmed Queen Aminata vs. Kamille for AEW Dynamite next week.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 10/23 show:

* ROH World Championship – Ladder War: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho
* Kyle Fletcher to speak
* The Elite (Jack Perry & The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson)) vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
* HOOK “will handle” person who attacked Taz
* House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews) in action
* Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin
* Kamille vs. Queen Aminata

