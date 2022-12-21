Tony Khan Confirms That AEW Dynamite and Rampage Will Get a New Look

Following the hiring of WWE’s former Vice President of Global Television Production, Mike Mansury, who now serves as AEW’s Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer, changes are coming to AEW next month.

As previously reported, as part of the deal for hiring Mansury, Warner Bros. Discovery and AEW President Tony Khan decided to change the look of the show, which will go into effect at some point in January. The magnitude of these changes is unknown at this time. It could be as simple as new graphics or as drastic as a new stage set up or increased production value.

Khan confirmed the new look during an interview with TV Insider.

Khan said, “I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag necessarily, especially so close to the big day. But at the start of 2023, we’re going to open the year on Wednesday, January 4 with the first Dynamite in Seattle, marking a full year of Dynamite on TBS. We’ll definitely have a new look, to say the least. I’m excited about it. I think it’s a nice thing to present to the fans, but frankly, I’ve found more so than ever, the more you talk about these things. When you build them up, you don’t want to create expectations that are impossible. I will say the set will be beautiful though. The look of Rampage will also be different. This will affect the way people view AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays in terms of presentation with the set and the show with the same great action.”

Khan also praised Mansury for his contributions to the promotion, including his TV production knowledge and elevating the presentation.