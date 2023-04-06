Tony Khan Confirms The Third AEW Grand Slam

Later this year, AEW will host the third Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

After Wednesday’s TV tapings at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, AEW President Tony Khan thanked the New York fans for their support and for providing a home for pro wrestling.

Khan then expressed his excitement to see everyone at Grand Slam in New York. While this was the first confirmation that Grand Slam III would be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, no additional information was provided.

On September 22, 2021, the inaugural Grand Slam Dynamite took place from a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City, with then-AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retaining over Ruby Soho. The Rampage Grand Slam, which featured Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeating Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a Lights Out match, was taped for the same week.

On September 21, the same venue hosted Grand Slam Dynamite II, which featured Moxley defeating Bryan Danielson to win the vacant AEW World Title. Ricky Starks defeated current AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out match at the Grand Slam Rampage, which aired later that Friday.

Grand Slam III will most likely be announced by AEW in the coming months.