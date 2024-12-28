Tony Khan Credits Jack Perry-CM Punk Video For AEW’s TV Renewal Success

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales reflected on some of the biggest wrestling stories of 2024. Gonzales raised a thought-provoking question, asking Meltzer if Tony Khan might regret airing the infamous altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry on television.

Meltzer shared insights into Khan’s perspective, revealing, “I have discussed this with him. You have no idea how much and we it’s always the same thing that he believes that that was a key to getting that deal. So I will tell you, I mean, in every discussion, there is not even a thought in his mind that he made a mistake there.”

Meltzer explained Khan’s rationale further, noting the significant role the incident played in AEW’s new television agreement. “If it helped making the deal, then he’s right,” Meltzer acknowledged. However, he also expressed his own reservations, stating, “But I, you know, certainly didn’t think long term it was the right thing, even though, yes, it did help make Jack Perry a star. I just didn’t think it was positive for the company in the big picture.”

The controversial segment aired on the April 10, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite, which drew 819,000 viewers. Notably, 880,000 tuned in specifically for the Punk-Perry altercation, highlighting its drawing power.

Since then, Jack Perry has embraced his heel persona and aligned with the villainous Young Bucks, who are currently on a hiatus from AEW TV. While the move may have boosted Perry’s visibility, its overall impact on AEW’s narrative and brand continues to spark debate.