Tony Khan Credits Warner Bros. Discovery CEO For Coming Up With Idea For AEW Collision

Tony Khan recently spoke with the folks from Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, the AEW and ROH President spoke about how the idea for AEW Collision was originally pitched by Warner Bros. Discovery President & CEO David Zaslav.

“We have an amazing opportunity with AEW on Saturday nights on TNT, starting June 17, and it was truly the brainchild of [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president] David Zaslav,” Khan said. “He asked about more AEW, specifically Saturday nights, on TNT. When it was pitched to us by TNT, I was so excited. It’s so exciting the timing [of Punk’s return from injury] coincides with the launch of Collision.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.