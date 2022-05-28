Tony Khan Criticized for His Latest Shot at WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head Of Creative Tony Khan took a shot at WWE this week over the Money In The Bank venue change.

WWE revealed this week that the Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on July 2 will no longer be a stadium event, as it has been moved across town to the considerably smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena. Our original report, which includes information on ticket changes, can be found at this link.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena has a capacity of 17,000, whereas Allegiant has a capacity of 65,000. As of May 6, WWE had allegedly sold 16,850 tickets for Money In the Bank at Allegiant Stadium. Following this week’s news, those original ticket buyers were refunded and granted first access to MGM Grand Garden Arena tickets.

Khan commented on Twitter, stating that he had a fantastic day on Thursday of this week. Khan described his trip to Los Angeles as the “most fulfilling meeting of his life” with Warner Bros. Discovery executives, followed by dinner with his father, AEW leading investor and entrepreneur Shad Khan, and their guest, UFC President Dana White.

Khan revealed he told White about the Money In The Bank change of venue.

He wrote, “Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including -great visits with fans + media -a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with @wbd leadership -dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM…”

Khan then took another swipe at WWE, calling their attempt to compete against UFC in their home base during International Fight Week a “genius move.”

“Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week,” he added in the follow-up tweet.

A fan responded to Khan and wrote, “Still sold 17000 tickets. Someone is afraid of competing.”

“Good plan selling 17k seats to a 12k seat arena,” Khan responded.

While Khan has his supporters, his most recent remarks appear to have gotten him some backlash, which is saying a lot since he’s made some pretty interesting comments about WWE in recent years.

