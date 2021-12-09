Tony Khan Criticizes How Sting Was Being Utilized By WWE

During an appearance on the My Mom’s Basement podcast, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Sting’s run with AEW and brought up how Sting was utilized by WWE:

“What a great comeback Sting had…it had been a while since Sting won wrestling matches…the last time we saw Sting, he wasn’t winning. Back in his last run [WWE] in the competition, they screwed him out of multiple matches, let’s be honest. He should have been presented better, and that’s one thing I won’t back down on. Sting deserves to be treated like one of the great legends in wrestling, and I set out to do that from the beginning with him.”

Khan also talked about being in contact with WWE:

“I heard from them recently, I’ll break this news here. They are doing documentaries and biographies and wanted to use some people from AEW. It’s gonna come out sooner or later. They wanted to interview some people who wrestle here, used to wrestle there, that have history there, so, we’ll see. I’m open to talking, I heard from them, and they were very nice.”