Tony Khan Declares 2025 As AEW’s Biggest Year Yet

In a recent interview with CNBC.com, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about AEW’s growth in 2025, emphasizing that this is the company’s biggest year yet.

On AEW’s Success in 2025:

“This is our biggest year ever. Our revenue is so much bigger now with our new contract. It’s much bigger, multiple times bigger than ever before on revenue because of our new deal. Which is, I think it’s well known, it’s a much bigger deal now with AEW Dynamite and Collision simulcast and streaming every Wednesday and Saturday on TBS and TNT. Now with Max added in, we’re creating also as one of the top sports streaming shows. And it’s a path to the future. And as the cable industry has changed, AEW has been a proven, consistent winner year in, year out. We do great on TBS and TNT. And now we’re a top show for Max. And it’s great to be associated with a company that, frankly, for us, has given us all these great opportunities. And I think we’ve delivered.”

Khan highlighted AEW’s growing presence across multiple platforms, including TBS, TNT, and the streaming service Max, solidifying its position as a dominant force in wrestling entertainment.

On AEW Potentially Becoming a Public-Traded Company:

When asked about AEW’s long-term future and the possibility of becoming a publicly traded company, Khan stated:

“I want to build. I’m still a relatively young executive, and someday, I’d like to have a family, and hopefully they can work in the business. It’s a family business.”

While Khan did not confirm any immediate plans for AEW to go public, his comments suggest a long-term vision of growth and stability, potentially positioning the company for expansion in the years to come.