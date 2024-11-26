Tony Khan Discusses AEW Shows Being Simulcast On Max

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Wrestfriends to talk about a number of topics, including the company’s shows being simulcast on Max.

Khan said, “We now know we’re going to be on TBS and TNT for many years to come, and not only on TBS every Wednesday live and TNT every Saturday, but also on MAX streaming and it’s really the future of media. The future of the way shows are consumed, it’s moving towards streaming. But what’s great is we still are a big part of that tradition of TBS and TNT and we get to do both. It’s a simulcast, it’s the first-ever pro wrestling simulcast. It’s going to be January 1, ‘AEW Dynamite,’ and a lot of info to come on that. We can’t wait for what is going to be a major event in AEW.”

On the AEW library being added piece by piece:

“We’ve built this amazing library and so there’s a lot of opportunities coming up for us to really not only showcase the present of AEW but also the future and the past all on one great platform, that is MAX streaming. Soon the whole library will be added on MAX, piece by piece we’ll get it up there, and I’m excited about that.”

