Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s New Media Rights Deal

AEW President Tony Khan took part in the Worlds End 2024 media call, where he talked about a number of topics including the company’s new media rights deal.

Khan said, “It’s a great situation for AEW. We’re getting a new media rights agreement that is huge for us, for many reasons. It’s a massive opportunity for AEW to be able to simulcast our shows and reach new viewers through the streaming service Max. It’s a huge opportunity for us and the deal was very favorable for AEW. We were able to get the rights fees that are many times larger than what we had in our first five years. It completely changes the financial picture of AEW and it’s the big target we have aspired to for many years. Part of that agreement is we would focus on these four hours [of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision].”

On the deal allowing them to restructure their calendar:

“It is, in many ways, a re-imagination of the calendar, but it’s also going to be great for the company. It allows us to really focus on Dynamite and Collision and put more resources into those shows and grow the company,” he said. “By getting right fees that are multiple times higher than we initially had, we put the company on the path to profitability and that’s really important. The company is going to be one of the most successful wrestling companies of all time, on the bottom line, and we’ve grown the business. We developed it and gone through the startup phase, and we had a great media rights deal for many years, and then we built, built and invested and invested in the company, invested in talent, invested in TV, invested in technology infrastructure, international growth, all with this year in mind. Now, we’re just days away from the thing that we all targeted. When I said the TV deal was in the red zone, that it was on the goal line. All those things proved to be true, and we put together this huge media rights deal that now we can make this a very profitable business for many years to come.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)