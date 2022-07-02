Tony Khan Discusses Chris Jericho’s Return to AEW After Dealing With a Blood Clot

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with The Masked Man Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, AEW President Khan commented on Chris Jericho’s physical transformation at the end of 2021 after having a blood clot while in England, UK.

“At the end of last year, it’s crazy to think that Chris Jericho was out with a blood clot, was actually stuck in England, and couldn’t fly back. It ended up being the best thing that’s ever happened in Chris’ career, and one of the best things that happened to AEW because Chris came back better than ever, looking better than ever, lost 31 pounds, and looks like 5 or 6 years ago when Chris was really in peak shape. Now he’s back in that shape. We’ve never seen this Jericho in AEW, which is scary because he’s been in so many of our biggest moments and was our first champion. He’s probably as strong a wrestler as we’ve ever had in AEW and he’s better than ever right now.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



