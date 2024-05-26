Tony Khan Discusses His Decision To Move AEW All Out 2024

AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in the Double or Nothing 2024 Media Call, where he talked about a number of topics including his decision to move the date of the AEW All Out PPV from Sunday, September 1st to Saturday, September 7th.

Khan said, “I wanted to make the event a better experience for fans coming off the AEW All In: London PP and Labor Day now has more competition than it did when we ran the first All In event.” “This is a win-win decision in order for us to stay in Chicago and run the event in September.”

On Darby Allin replacing Eddie Kingston as part of the Anarchy In The Arena Match at tonight’s event:

“I had actually called Darby Allin to first see how he was doing physically following his leg injury and his subsequent accident several weeks ago and Allin told me that he will fill in for Kingston without even me needing to ask him and he thought that it was a funny occurrence when it happened.”

